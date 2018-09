The Marlin City Council announced a public meeting for Friday, Sept. 28.

The agenda for the meeting states consideration of Yost Zachary for their Interim Police Chief position.

Yost formerly resigned as Woodway's city manger in May after a lawsuit was filed by city employee, Sandra Bickel.

The lawsuit between the City of Woodway and Bickel was settled in late July.

