'You are incredible' Central Texas woman helps others understand the power of affirmations

We first introduced you to playwright and professor Kerry-Ann Zamore in January when she created the affirmations calendar, which highlighted young men and their mothers. Since then, Zamore said so many people were inspired that she decided to make a t-shirt line called the "I Am Project”.



"On our different t-shirts they all have a different affirmation. Today I am wearing I am anointed for greatness,” said Zamore. “We have our I am creative. All different kinds of shirts."



Zamore did not stop there. After going through boxes with old cards and letters from years back, she decided to make affirmation greeting cards.



"It just gave me such a warm feeling,” said Zamore. “One of the things I started doing as a university professor was writing positive affirmations on my students’ grades, to encourage them. I saw the change that it made for them."



For Zamore, affirming people is so important because we become what we say we are.



"Words can hurt. Words can help. Words can propel us into our destiny. I have found at an early childhood if you speak affirmations into your children, they begin to adapt those traits," said Zamore.



Zamore said getting affirmations in your hand is very personal.



"When you speak positive affirmations into someone it brightens up their day. It lightens the mood, " said Zamore.

