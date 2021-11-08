You can now virtually give to the Salvation Army

Interested givers can now participate in the Salvation Army's 'The Red Kettle Challenge', which provides a new online option to the traditional Red Kettles.

BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Salvation Army is going virtual!

Interested givers can now participate in the Salvation Army's 'The Red Kettle Challenge', which provides a new online option to the traditional Red Kettles.

Do not fret, according to a news release, customers will still be greeted by that well-known red kettle holiday jingle in front of local stores.

“You will still see friendly bell ringers and Red Kettles at area store fronts and retailers,” said Lt. David Beckham of The Salvation Army. “However, the Red Kettle Challenge makes it easy for people to set up their own virtual kettles from the comfort of their own homes. You set your fundraising goal, share the link to your kettle with friends, family, and work colleagues, and challenge them to donate. This year has been difficult for many in our community, and you can be part of making a difference to ensure The Salvation Army has the necessary funds to help all year long.”

To take the Red Kettle Challenge and set up a virtual kettle, go to www.salvationarmytexas.org/BellCounty/ . Select “Take the Red Kettle Challenge,” register as an individual or team, set a goal, and get to work promoting your kettle.

Salvation Army red kettles will be again stationed outside of local stores and businesses Monday-Saturday from mid-November until Christmas Eve.

“All bell ringers will be equipped with personal protective equipment again this Christmas season, ensuring the safety of donors and shoppers, along with our volunteers,” said Beckham. “With more individuals and families coming to us for help than ever before, please don’t forget to give to The Salvation Army red kettles this season.”

In 2020, The Salvation Army in Bell County raised $200,000 in kettles. This year’s goal is $225,000, according to the news release.

Volunteers are crucial to the success of the Red Kettle campaign. Interested volunteers can sign up to volunteer here.