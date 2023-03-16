Young girl from Troy hospitalized after tree falls at San Antonio Zoo, GoFundMe page set up

According to the GoFundMe page, the Rodriguez family was visiting the zoo to enjoy their spring break.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the Rodriguez family from Troy as they were affected by the tree-falling incident at the San Antonio Zoo on Wednesday, March 15.

The Rodriguez family was at the zoo to enjoy their spring break when a large tree fell, hospitalizing two adults and five children.

According to the GoFundMe page, young family member Jordyn is currently in the Intensive Care Unit at University Medical San Antonio with a brain bleed and other injuries.

The page has a goal to raise $10,000 and the money will go towards medical bills and any of the family's needs during this tough time.

The GoFundMe page was set up by Jordyn's Girl Scout Troop leader in Troy, Jennifer York.

Other affiliates of the Girl Scout Troop are asking for community support for Jordyn and her family. Tabetha Shofner posted to Facebook to share the GoFundMe page.

🙏Prayer warriors, please keep this little girl in your prayers. She is in Cheyenne's Girl Scout Troop from here in Troy.... Posted by Tabetha Shofner on Wednesday, March 15, 2023

The Rodriguez family and those around them asks that the community continues to keep Jordyn in their thoughts and prayers during these unfortunate circumstances.

