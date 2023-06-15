Young man and his lemonade business make large donation to Killeen Animal Services

Duane Shaw and the Lemon Squeezos family came through in a big way for the local shelter.

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen Animal Services recently received a very generous donation of dog food from 10-year-old Duane Shaw and his Lemonade Squeezos team.

The City of Killeen shared Shaw's big donation on its Facebook page stating, "This was a huge donation, and we could tell he did it from his heart. The stack of dog food was almost taller than he was!"

Shaw started his small business, Lemon Squeezos, to bring his families freshly-squeezed lemonade from their table to yours. He also wanted to use the business as way to give back to his community and other charities

With a donation this big, Shaw is doing just that.

