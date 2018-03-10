“9Round is a 30-minute circuit training, kickboxing-oriented facility," says Klaudia Kincaid who owns the gym off West Adams in Temple.

Like the name says, each workout is made up of nine 3-minute rounds. All involve high intensity movements like punching, kicking and jumping. "You're working all three body parts in 30 minutes at the same time! So, you're actually burning more calories because you're doing them at the same time," said Kincaid.

But the most important part is it’s all done while wearing a heart-rate monitor. "I think it’s the best way to gauge a workout," Kincaid explained.

Before you start, Kincaid takes your statistics: age, weight and gender. Then, you get your target heart-rate. While you exercise, your heart-rate is displayed on a big screen in the gym, so you can push yourself and trainers can monitor your progress. "You want to be within the 80th percentile to get your max efficiency calories burn. Here, we can monitor that so if you're above that we tone it down if you're below it we kick it up a notch," Kincaid said.

The workout is building a big fan base, including Texas Today anchor Heidi Alagha. She's been training here since March. "The one that really attracted me to 9Round was how short a workout it is! I know how hard it is for people to spend time on that treadmill and get the workout they need so being here for 30 minutes and being able to work on my whole body and hit those goals really encouraged me to work out here."

“It’s like 3 minutes a round you never have to think about that round again so if you don’t like working out like me it’s done and its quick and its fast and it’s so fun," Alagha claimed.

So I tested it out! Kincaid put me through the first timers workout. "Round 1 is always jump rope! Every fighter starts with jumping rope, its part of their normal routine and the reason is because 10 minutes can be equivalent to a 30-minute run. So, you get your heart-rate up and that sets the tone for the rest of the round," Kincaid said.

From jumping rope, to squats, to kicks and punches… I quickly started feeling winded. "That’s the beauty of high intensity training. You’re working all your body parts at the same time.”

The other great thing? Every time you work out here you're guided by a trainer like Kincaid.

Your data is then downloaded into a member's program so you can watch your progress grow.

In the end, I felt super tired but agree it’s a fun workout that takes your mind off cardio altogether.

