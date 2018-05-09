On the Field House Gym’s “Wall of Fame” one name pops up over and over and over.

“I won the Branch Warren Classic which was my first one, my second competition was bench press nationals and I won 1st place with that one,” said Noelia Corona- Terry.

She’s a state, nation and world record holding powerlifter with about a dozen records under her belt.

But, just a few years ago she was nowhere near breaking records.

Corona-Terry said she’d always been active in sports, but after getting married and having a baby she saw her weight skyrocket.

“We had a child and I gained an ungodly amount of weight. I went form weighing 130 to 250 and beyond at one point,” Corona-Terry said.

She knew she had to get healthy again, but it was her daughter who provided the boost she really needed.

“She couldn't wrap her arms around me, so it made me feel bad and that’s not where I wanted her to see me as I wanted her to see the healthy me like I was before,” she said.

So, Corona-Terry got a trainer, got a job at the gym, switched her diet and then found powerlifting.

“I started powerlifting because I wanted her to be proud of me. I wanted her to have a good role model because that wasn't me, I didn’t feel right, and I wanted to be a good role model for her,” Corona-Terry explained.

Within a year she’d lost almost 100 pounds and was traveling the country winning competitions.

Even though she said she didn’t go out wanting to break records, she did!

Corona-Terry has held records in deadlift, bench press and squat.

More importantly, now she’s comfortable with how she looks even though some people aren’t.

“I have had more negative feedback than positive. I can recall several times walking through the grocery store some people are just like ‘ugh’ especially other females. They look at you like ‘why would you want to look like that?’ But I’m happy with the way I am," Corona-Terry said.

Instead of taking the hurtful comments to heart, Noelia uses them to further empower herself and her daughter.

She also started her own clothing line – Reborn Apparel -- to inspire other women like herself.

“With my daughter, she actually looks at in a positive way! Her friends are like ‘your mom is so big and muscular’ and she’s like ‘yeah that’s my mom!’"

Corona-Terry doesn’t know if her daughter will follow her path and that’s okay, “she knows it’s okay to be different if she chooses to be.”

For now, she is focused on the sport she loves and is pushing herself forward one rep – and one record – at a time.

