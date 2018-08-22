Standup paddleboarding is a newer fitness trend hitting lakes and rivers near us.

Fitness instructor Susan Cornette holds standup paddleboarding workout classes a few times a week at Lake Belton's Franks Marina, where you do much more than just paddle around.

“it’s basically a surfboard we stand on top of and use a paddle to propel ourselves forward. You can also do all sorts of moves on top of the board, yoga moves and the unstable environment causes your stabilizing muscles to fire at all times. So, it’s an excellent core workout,” Cornette said.

Susan said to find your balance, start in a kneeling position.

But, to get the best workout you must stand up.

Along with paddling, Susan had the group doing squats, bicycles, planks, yoga moves and even a headstand.

“A lot of isolation holds, so while we're holding ourselves still the waves cause instability so it’s very challenging," Cornette said.

The best part is if you fall, there’s nowhere to go but in the cool water.

Plus, it’s a great excuse for a little break too.

"Anybody's able to do it from beginners to advanced, it doesn’t take much skill its takes endurance," explained Cornette.

You can rent paddleboards for yourself and try a workout by contacting Frank's Marina at the number on your screen (254) 939-7443

Or you can find information on one of Susan’s classes by finding her on Facebook.

