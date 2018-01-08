Vira Chudasma is a busy wife, mother and local business owner. She spends much of her time inside one of her three restaurants, so staying healthy has been a challenge.

"Within the last 5 or 6 years I think I've gained 20 to 25 pounds," said Chudasma.

Vira didn't feel comfortable in her own skin and although she made steps to improve her life, nothing worked.

"I joined two gyms. I started eating healthy. It lasted two days," she said.

But then she stepped outside, literally, and her journey to fitness became crystal clear.

“When you're out by yourself no one is judging you. You’re by yourself and I think it’s a good exercise because you can last for two or three hours and you’re in the nature and you connect better with yourself rather than in the gym,” Chudasma explained.

She started hiking local parks like Miller Springs in Belton. Even though she had no experience with the hiking lifestyle she fell in love and immediately started researching online. She’s hiked all over the country, even the Grand Canyon.

“It’s a serious hike,” said Chudasma.” “I thought I wasn’t ready at the time but I took a little longer than a normal hiker. I took two days but I managed to get down to the Colorado river and came back two days later. I had the ‘a ha’ moment. I thought ‘If I can do this I can achieve these goals, we can do anything!’ So it push started my weight loss slash hiking journey in the grand canyon.”

Just a few months later and Vira saw her body making big changes.

“The dress size went down from 12 to 8 in 2 months but more than anything I have a lot more strength. I can last on my feet all day long and I tend to make the right choices eating healthy and not staying up late at night. My schedule for food and sleep has gotten better so I see changes as a whole lifestyle not just losing inches. But, losing inches came as a bonus and who doesn't like that!”

Now that she feels more confident, Vira has started back at the gym. But, she said her passion will always be out there, putting one foot in front of the other. She’s also focused on her next hiking goals like making it to Pike’s Peak and then to India, Nepal and beyond.

“I think this is a lifestyle. I will continue achieving as my body gets stronger.”

Chudasma offered simple tips for new hikers like always take water, snacks, sunscreen, sunglases, a hat and a good pair of sturdy shoes. She said you can find everything you need to know about hiking online and by talking to others in the hiking community.

