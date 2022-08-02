'Your life matters' | KISD celebrating school counselors all week

Monique Turner, a counselor at Killeen High, said she loves what she does and hopes every child knows they hold value in this world

KILLEEN, Texas — It certainly does take someone special to teach our children, who will undoubtedly become our next leaders. But not all who teach stand at the front of the classroom, assign homework and give tests. Instead, they counsel, they listen, they guide and they become the anchor many students need.

Killeen ISD is celebrating counselors across all of their campuses this week, an idea born and adopted from a resolution brought forward at a Jan. 25 school board meeting.

"I think that originated from me needing someone when I was in school just to kind of listen and help me think through things sometimes," said Monique Turner, a counselor at Killeen High School, and one of 176 KISD employees being celebrated. "I had a counselor I would see outside of school and she really helped me with those things I was going through at the time and she kind of inspired me to be that person for other kids."

Counselors are important for the district as they help educators and parents help students reach their goals, according to KISD. With the pandemic still being in play, youth depression and anxiety have seen a steady climb in numbers.

Mental Health America says, just last year, 50% of teens did not receive the mental health services they needed, in a newly reported study.

"It's a struggle the pandemic has caused but we are working through it day by day and just trying to remain positive and teaching those coping skills and those strategies for them because they don't have them and we have to teach it to them to be successful," Turner told 6 News.

Schools throughout the district will encourage students, staff and parents to acknowledge the important role of school counselors in the overall education of our children, the district says.

Turner said she is grateful and says it really helps to solidify what she's doing does make a difference. She said the move by the district makes her feel valued, as well.

As a counselor, Turner believes she does everything she can to be there and listen to her students no matter what they need. When asked, she agreed that parents also play a big role as well.

"We can only help them here but if we know the parents are doing their part, which we know a lot of them are, they just might be missing that conversational piece sometimes with them," Turner said.

"You know, just taking a little bit of time out the day to connect with their child," she said as an example. "A lot of kids are missing that and they know their parent is working a lot, they might have other siblings and everything but they do want that time with their parents, just to sit and say, 'hey, how was your day?'"

Turner said she wouldn't trade her career for anything and if she could, she would let every student know how valued they are because that's important, especially on the heels of a pandemic.