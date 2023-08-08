'We need to get this right' | Austin City Council will no longer consider Zilker Park Vision Plan

The proposal included some major changes at Zilker Park, including new parking garages, a pedestrian bridge and an amphitheater.

AUSTIN, Texas — The controversial Zilker Park Vision Plan is not moving forward.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson said he and the city council no longer have plans to consider the “Zilker Metropolitan Park Vision Plan,” and the city manager has stopped the process.

The council was set to discuss the plan later this month.

Councilmembers heard feedback from the public on the plan. Those who were against it said they did not want to see Austin's iconic park change.

"It didn't feel like a community-driven approach to maintain and honor this very special place," Austinite Tanya Payne said.

"A few people liked it and thousands don't like it," Austinite Megan Meisenbach said.

Sentiments like these are why City leaders have put the plan aside.

"Zilker Park should really bring us together; it shouldn't divide us. And so, ultimately, I felt it was just the wrong move to proceed with the Vision Plan because, ultimately, we would have just continued to rehash these fights," Councilmember Ryan Alter (District 5) said.

KVUE reached out to Austin Parks and Recreation for an interview about the leaders' decision, but the department declined. Instead, it sent the following statement:

"Zilker Metropolitan Park is a beloved City of Austin treasure enjoyed by generations of Austinites. We developed the vision plan because the growth in our community is placing critical stress on the park and its future.

"Despite almost three years working with the community to establish a guiding framework for Zilker Park’s restoration, the Zilker Park Vision planning process is being suspended and will not be presented to the City Council. We appreciate the community feedback we received over the years and hope together we can determine a path forward that preserves and protects Zilker Park, ensures equitable access for all who visit, and is embraced by our broader community."

Alter agrees changes need to be made for the park.

"The Hillside Theater structure itself is falling apart. There are challenges with rebuilding it in place," Alter said. "You look at some of the accessibility challenges, getting to certain parts of the park."

Austinites had different suggestions on what they'd like to see at Zilker Park, like restoration, rewilding areas, erosion control and bike racks.

"I think having an armadillo-like shuttle going around all the time would be fantastic, and I think that could solve a lot of the parking problems," Meisenbach said.

For now, Alter said City leaders will take a pause.

"We need to get this right. The park is too important for us to rush to a decision," he said.

In his newsletter on Monday, Watson said, “This plan wasn't the right course and it's time for it to be ended.” He also said he wants to work on the recommendations in the plan that had a consensus and were popular.

A group that opposed the plan applauded the decision on Monday.

“The council has demonstrated remarkable leadership in its decision, putting constituents, the City of Austin and environmental protection ahead of all else," said David Weinberg of the Save Zilker Park PAC. "We thank the entire city council, and especially Councilmembers Ryan Alter, Alison Alter, Paige Ellis and Zo Qadri – and Mayor Watson and City Manager Garza – who truly listened and thoughtfully considered what is best for Zilker and its countless visitors."

