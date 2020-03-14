TEMPLE, Texas — The City of Temple’s Zone after-school programs at all Temple and Belton ISD sites will be canceled from March 16 to March 20. This came after both school districts extended spring break for one week.

The Zone program will resume once area schools re-open, according to Temple PR Manager Laurie Simons.

