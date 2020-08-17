HOUSTON — A Houston resident recently claimed the grand prize scratch ticket from the Texas Lottery game HIT $1,000,000.
The anonymous winner bought the ticket from Market At Heights on the 1500 block of North Durham Drive.
HIT $1,000,000 gives out more than $115 million total in prizes, according to the Texas Lottery.
This winning ticket was the third and final top prize worth $1 million to be claimed. The chances of someone winning any prize in the game - including break-even prizes - are one in 3.33.
Just last week it was announced another Houstonian also won $1 million on a scratch-off at a Randall's store on Westheimer. And in June, a resident claimed a $3 million prize on a scratch-off sold at a store on S. Gessner.