San Antonian wins $5 million from a scratch off ticket

SAN ANTONIO — Someone in San Antonio is a lot richer today - to the tune of $5 million.
According to the Texas Lottery Commission, a San Antonio resident claimed a top prize-winning ticket in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game called "$200 Million Ca$h."
Texas lottery officials said the ticket was purchased at NYS Food Mart, located at 4927 Rigsby Avenue on the city's east side. The winner chose to remain anonymous.
If you're wondering if you still have a shot at winning, the Texas Lottery Commission said this was the first of four top prizes worth $5 million to be claimed in this game. Specifically, the $200 Million Ca$h game offers more than $211 million in total prizes. The overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.39, including what are called "break-even prizes."