The Powerball jackpot winning ticket was bought out of California, but four Texas tickets won the $1 million prize.

FORNEY, Texas — The Powerball jackpot numbers were drawn Wednesday night, and one very lucky player in California won the $1.08 billion jackpot. You need to match all five white balls and also the Powerball to win the jackpot.

Four Texans, however, fell one step short of the jackpot, matching the five white balls and winning the $1 million prize. One of those four was purchased in North Texas, too.

What were the winning Powerball numbers for 7/19/23?

The winning numbers from the Wednesday, July 19 Powerball drawing were: 7-10-11-13-24, Powerball 24 and Power Play 2.

Where in Texas were the $1 million tickets purchased?

Four tickets purchased in Texas matched the five white balls and thus winning the $1 million prize that comes with it. The tickets were purchased in Forney, Houston, San Marcos and Pleasanton.

The Forney ticket was bought at the RaceTrac gas station located at 30 N Farm to Market 548.

The Houston ticket was bought at a Big Shot located at 9780 Bissonnet Street.

The San Marcos ticket was bought at a Rise N Stop located at 15610 N State Highway 123.

The Pleasanton ticket was bought at a Mushi's located at 103344 Interstate 37.

When is the Powerball drawing?

The Powerball drawing takes place live at 10:59 p.m. Eastern every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What are my chances of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes.

Powerball's biggest change came in 2021 when officials decided to add a Monday drawing to its weekly lineup of Wednesday and Saturday evening drawings. At the time of the announcement, Powerball proclaimed the addition of the Monday drawing would lead to "larger, faster-growing jackpots."

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What are the largest Powerball jackpots?

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA $1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN $1.08 Billion - July 19, 2023 $768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI $758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA $754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA $731.1 Million – Jan. 20, 2021 – MD $699.8 Million – Oct. 4, 2021 – CA $687.8 Million – Oct. 27, 2018 – IA, NY $632.6 Million – Jan. 5, 2022 – CA, WI

What are the largest US lottery jackpots ever won?

$2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California) $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee) $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina) $1.35 billion Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket, from Maine) $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois) $1.08 billion Powerball, July 19, 2023 (one ticket, from California) $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan) $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin) $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts) $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)

