TEMPLE, Texas — A magnet could be what helps heart failure patients in Central Texas live longer, healthier lives.

Stereotaxis, a magnetic machine at Baylor Scott & White's Temple medical center is helping doctors perform heart ablations more safely and efficiently than ever.

"The Stereotaxis system allows us to have a lot of precision and safety when we deliver the catheter to places that is very difficult to deliver by hand, sometimes impossible to deliver by hand." Dr. Javier Banchs, the facility's director of electrophysiology and pacing, said.

An ablation is a procedure where certain tissue is removed to prevent arrhythmias in the heart.

Before the machine, ablations were performed by hand and required extreme caution to avoid puncturing any tissues. Movements were also limited to places the catheter was able to reach.

With Stereotaxis, a softer catheter with a magnetic head is guided by a magnetic field using a computer in another room.

The catheter used with the Stereotaxis machine is softer, making it impossible to puncture the heart during an ablation.

Kurtis Quillin, KCEN

In fact, according to Dr. Banchs, it's impossible to puncture the tissue with the catheter.

"You move the magnetic vector while the patient is on the table," Stereotaxis representative Jeff Winters said. "You move the vector and the magnetic vector inside the room, inside the patient's heart, will move that catheter toward magnetic north."

Paul Weis, who had an ablation done in Temple following problems with arrhythmias while on vacation, said the machine provided instant help.

"There was an immediate relief."