TEMPLE, Texas — A man has been arrested after leading multiple law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase along I-35, just after midnight Thursday.

Lorena police said the driver, who is unidentified at this time, drove speeds that topped 130 miles per hour.

The chase started in Lorena, made its way into Temple, and took several directional changes until ending outside of Temple, police said.

Lorena police told us spike strips were used to stop the driver, which caused him to come to a stop in a drainage ditch off the access road between Exits 303 and 304.

The car was damaged, but no one was hurt during the chase. As of right now, we don't know what initiated the chase.

