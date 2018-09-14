BOULDER — A man has been arrested for trespassing following an incident that prompted the University of Colorado Police Department to warn students to stay inside and lock their doors early Friday morning.

Jack Cameron Taft, 21, was arrested for trespassing shortly after police distributed a photo of a man they said was a suspect in the incident.

Original reports that CU police received said there was a man with a knife. Upon further investigation, officers learned that the man displayed a pocket knife in a non-threatening manner, according to the CU Alert website.

Do you know who this is? We would like to speak him about the incident last night at Farrand. He is described as a white male, approximately 6 feet tall, blonde hair and some facial hair, thin build. This photo was taken from this morning. #BuffSafety pic.twitter.com/9I1gZ7tiS6 — CU Boulder Police (@CUBoulderPolice) September 14, 2018

According to Scott Pribble, spokesperson for CU police, there were reports of someone with a weapon going through Farrand Hall.

CU Boulder sent out a tweet at that time directing students to, "Stay in your rooms." Later officers secured Farrand Hall and said there was no continuing threat.

© 2018 KUSA-TV