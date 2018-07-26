AUSTIN — Both northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 35 near William Cannon Drive in Austin reopened after a car wreck and a grass fire Thursday morning. Austin police's bomb squad responded to the scene after a "suspicious package" was found inside the vehicle. Police said in a Thursday press conference that the driver of the vehicle claimed there was a bomb in the vehicle. The suspicious package was later deemed safe, police said.

APD said that authorities on scene also found a "clear liquid bottle" they deemed also to be suspicious. After further investigation, police deemed the bottle safe as well.

Police said the driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries and has been charged with a DWI.

The Austin Fire Department said they have put out the fire that broke out following a wreck that happened near William Cannon Drive.

Texas Department of Transportation said tolls were being waived for northbound motorists who wanted to use State Highway 45 and northbound State Highway 130 to Highway 71 as an alternative route.

