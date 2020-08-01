KILLEEN, Texas — A 32-year-old man has died after being shot in a shooting overnight in Killeen. There are no suspects at this time, according to Lt. Frank Plowick, of the Killeen Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit.

Plowick said officials arrived to 2200 Jennifer Drive at 12:14 a.m. Wednesday, where they found a man injured by gunfire.

The man was taken to the Darnall Army Hospital and later died, Plowick said. An autopsy has also been ordered by Justice of the Peace Bill Cook.

This story will be updated with new information when we obtain it.