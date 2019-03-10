KILLEEN, Texas — A man has died after he was found laying in the streets with gunshot wounds in a Killeen neighborhood late Wednesday night, according to Police Chief Charles Kimble.

The Killeen Police Department received a call after 9 p.m. Wednesday of shots fired. When officers arrived at Herefold Lane, they found a man laying in the street, Kimble said.

The victim eventually died after unsuccessful recovery efforts, Kimble said.

The body has been recovered from the scene, according to 6 News Photojournalist Foster Davey at the scene.

There is no word if there are any suspects at this time, but the police department will remain at the scene to investigate.

If you have any information about this shooting, please contact the Killeen Police Department.

This story is developing and will be updated when new information becomes available.