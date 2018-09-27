ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a man died in what appears to be a freak accident in south St. Louis Wednesday night.

Charles Wood Jr., 20, of St. Louis was at the Jack in the Box drive-thru, stopped at an angle and was trying to get his food from the window.

According to police, it appeared he opened his door and was leaning out of the car to reach the food since he was too far away from the window. He placed his car in reverse and accelerated, which caused his car to go backward and strike a tree – which pinned him between the car and tree.

The impact from the accident caused serious injuries to Wood’s head, neck, torso and legs. He was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead.

The incident occurred at the Jack in the Box at 2163 South Grand around 10:10 p.m.

