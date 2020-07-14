Mexican man with coronavirus dies in ICE custody

He passed away at a hospital in Palm Beach County.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Officials say a Mexican man being held in U.S. immigration custody in Florida died shortly after testing positive for the coronavirus.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says 51-year-old Onoval Perez-Montufa died Sunday afternoon at a Palm Beach County hospital. He had tested positive for COVID-19 on July 2 at the Glades County Detention Center in Moore Haven, which is west of Lake Okeechobee.

Perez-Montufa initially entered ICE custody June 15 following his release from federal prison in Massachusetts, where he had served 12 years for cocaine distribution. He was in ICE custody pending his removal to Mexico.

What other people are reading right now: