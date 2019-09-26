U.S. Marshals have captured a Beeville man who was mistakenly released from custody.

29-year-old Ernest Ramirez was released from the Bee County Jail, but after his release, it was discovered that Ramirez had an outstanding federal retainer and should not have been released from custody.

The Bee County Sheriff's Office was notified that Ramirez had been apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol near the checkpoint in Freer, Texas.

Sheriff Southmayd would like to thank all of the agencies that assisted in the search and subsequent apprehension of Ramirez.

