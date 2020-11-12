Man faces several felonies after police say he stole a car with children inside it

KILLEEN, Texas — A man who police say stole a car with two children inside it is now facing two felonies. The Bell County District Attorney’s Office has reviewed the case of 26-year-old Christopher Ausgo Thomas and is charging him with Kidnapping and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.
Police say Thomas got in a woman’s car while she went inside a gas station on December 8 and drove off. The woman’s 2-year-old and 7-year-old were in the backseat. Officers quickly spread out across the area and found Thomas, the car and the children just down the road. The children were returned safely to their mother and Thomas was arrested.
In a release about the incident, Assistant Police Chief Jeff Donohue said, “This is a reminder about not leaving your keys in an unattended vehicle. In a matter of seconds, a thief looks for easy access to commit a crime of opportunity.”