Man faces several felonies after police say he stole a car with children inside it

The children are safe, but police say a lesson can be taken from this incident.

KILLEEN, Texas — A man who police say stole a car with two children inside it is now facing two felonies. The Bell County District Attorney’s Office has reviewed the case of 26-year-old Christopher Ausgo Thomas and is charging him with Kidnapping and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.

Police say Thomas got in a woman’s car while she went inside a gas station on December 8 and drove off. The woman’s 2-year-old and 7-year-old were in the backseat. Officers quickly spread out across the area and found Thomas, the car and the children just down the road. The children were returned safely to their mother and Thomas was arrested.