Man found dead in Temple after possible hit-and-run, officials say

TEMPLE, Texas — A man is dead after Temple police say he may have been involved in a possible hit-and-run incident.

The Temple Police Dept. identified the man as 28-year-old Juan Carlos Guevara-Portillo.

The department received a call late Sunday night about a deceased man found on the side of the road, which officials say was on Adams Avenue and Fowler Drive.

At the scene, police say it appeared Guevara-Portillo had been hit by a vehicle, but they don't know what kind, or who the suspect is.

Temple police said next of kin has been notified, and they're investigating the incident.