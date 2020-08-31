Man found dead in Temple after possible hit-and-run, officials say

TEMPLE, Texas — A man is dead after Temple police say he may have been involved in a possible hit-and-run incident.
The Temple Police Dept. identified the man as 28-year-old Juan Carlos Guevara-Portillo.
The department received a call late Sunday night about a deceased man found on the side of the road, which officials say was on Adams Avenue and Fowler Drive.
At the scene, police say it appeared Guevara-Portillo had been hit by a vehicle, but they don't know what kind, or who the suspect is.
Temple police said next of kin has been notified, and they're investigating the incident.
This story will be updated with new information when we receive it.