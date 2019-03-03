MEXIA, Texas — A man was found shot Sunday in the parking lot of a Mexia nightclub, police said.

Officers were called around 1:40 a.m. to Club 84 in the 900 block of West Milam for reports of gunshots. Officers responding to the call heard gunfire as they got close to the club, police said.

Officers found a man lying in the parking lot of the club suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according to police. The victim was taken to Baylor Scott and White-Hillcrest in Waco. He was listed in stable condition, officials said.

Mexia police said they are investigating several persons of interest, but no arrests have been made.

What led to the shooting is under investigation.