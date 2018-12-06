BURLESON, Texas -- Hours before Jalyn Alexander was scheduled for induced labor at Dallas Regional Hospital, she got a phone call from her best friend.

Alexander's boyfriend had been shot on his way to meet her at the hospital. Police believe it was a case of road rage.

She told WFAA her boyfriend's name was Todd Neal, Jr. They met in college two years ago, she said. They were ecstatic when they learned they were pregnant.

"I love him and I'm going to miss him," said Alexander, brushing away tears in her hospital room Tuesday afternoon. She was still in labor at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

According to police, Neal was a passenger in a friend's car Monday afternoon, heading to pick up a friend then go the hospital, when a man started chasing their vehicle and shooting at them in apparent road rage. He fired multiple shots, hitting Neal, said police.

Neal's friend called Burleson Police, and drove to the police department. An ambulance took Neal to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have arrested Keilon Warren, who faces charges of murder, tampering with evidence, and being a felon with a firearm.

Tuesday, Alexander was getting ready to bring new life into the world, even as she grieved the loss of the man she loved.

"He was caring, real, goofy and funny," she said.

Alexander wants her son to know who his dad was, even if he'll grow up without him.

"I'll tell him that he loved him very much, and he's always going to be with you," said Alexander, through tears. "Our son, he's going to love him very much even if he's here or not. I'm going to make sure that he knows."

"I just wish people would stop being so hateful and impatient," said Alexander. "Just keep me in your prayers. Just keep praying for me."

Police are still investigating where all of the shots were fired. Some, they say were fired in Fort Worth. None were fired in front of the police department.

