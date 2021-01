WACO, Texas — A 66-year-old Waco man was hit and killed by a car while riding his bicycle. Officers say Tim Eaton was hit just before 5 p.m. on January 2 on the 8700 block of Chapel Road.

Witnesses told police that Eaton pulled out of the parking lot of a bank and rode across the flow of traffic. A woman driving an SUV hit him, then got out and stayed with Eaton until he was taken away by paramedics. At this time, no charges have been filed against her.