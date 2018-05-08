CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — Police have not released the name of the man because they are still trying to contact his family but officers say his death appears to be an accident.

Officers were called to the jetty next to the USS Lexington just before 1:30 Saturday afternoon for a body that was found in the water.

When they arrived they found a man unresponsive and upside down in between the rocks at the very end of the jetty.

They were able to get him out right away when they did confirm that he was in fact dead.

Lt. Jay Clement with CCPD said, "it looks like he was probably fishing at the very end of the jetty and reached down to get something and got down by the rocks somehow for some reason slipped and fell and either hit his head or just couldn't swim and unfortunately drowned."

Investigators said he was probably in the water for about an hour.

Police said that another fisherman was walking by and saw an unoccupied tackle box, that's when he looked down and saw the man's body.

