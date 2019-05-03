COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Studies show the more active kids are the better they perform in school, so a Central Texas coach has found a way to combine the two while teaching his students important life lessons like hard work, confidence and leadership.

Every student at Taylor Creek Elementary in Copperas Cove spends part of their day exercising for ten minutes. Fueling their bodies outdoors, to better feed their minds in the classroom. It's possible thanks to the Marathon Kids club, a nationwide non profit that's impacted the lives of 2 million kids. Throughout the season kids walk or run 4 marathons totaling 100 miles.

Coach Kyle Black helped bring the program to Taylor Creek 3 years ago and says it has drastically improved school culture and student confidence.

"That's what keeps me coming back is that it allows students to thrive at their ability, at their level and still all have success in their daily routine here at school," said Black.

Motivational quotes and mileage logs line every hallway, helping to inspire kids like Kelbie Black. Last year Black was the top runner in the country for Marathon Kids, earning her an invitation to Nike where she was honored for her accomplishment.

"It's fun in how you get to motivate other people to do more. People are just like what is my whole purpose in life and like if they just need to get their mind off of something they can just go run and have fun," said Kelbie Black.

Runner Eric Hawkins enjoys the club too.

"It's good for making friends. It helps with exercise if you really do need exercise and it helps you stay healthy," said Hawkins.

Everyone hoping to keep kids happy and healthy one mile at a time.

