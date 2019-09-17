SAN ANTONIO — The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is asking for the public’s help finding Mariah Garcia, who has been missing from San Antonio since June 16, 2016.

Mariah is Hispanic, and she has brown hair, brown eyes, is 5-foot-2 and weighs about 120 pounds.

When she went missing, at age 14, she was wearing braces. She is now 18. NCMEC analysts have previously age progressed her to show what she may look like at age 17.

If you have any information about Mariah’s whereabouts, you should call the San Antonio Police Department at 1-210-207-7484 or NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678)

