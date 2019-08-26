MARLIN, Texas — Marlin City Council member appointed Marlin City Manager Cedric Davis Jr. to a duel role of City Manager and Police Chief on Monday. The vote comes after the city’s police chief, Nathan Sodek, shot and killed himself on August 23 while being served with an arrest warrant at his home by Texas Rangers. Sodek was being accused of sexual assault.

Marlin's Mayor, Carolyn Lofton, says Davis has a 30-year history with law enforcement and can fill the role of Interim Chief for up to 90 days. Lofton says the city will post for the job of Police Chief on Friday and hope to have a candidate hired and on the job within 30 to 60 days.

All members of the Marlin Police Department returned to work Monday after being given time off. Funeral plans for Sodek have not been finalized.