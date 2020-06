A 9-year-old Maryville boy expressed amazement after putting on new glasses that allowed him to see colors for the first time.

Bryson Greene's mother, Holli, shared the video with WBIR.

In the video, the boy rattles off all the colors he can see after trying on the glasses. He's color blind.

Bryson said his new view almost made him cry.

We hope the video makes you smile like it made us smile.