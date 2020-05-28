MCGREGOR, Texas — If science were a sport, SpaceX would be McGregor's home town team. Local science buff and restaurant co-owner Valerie Citrano had been looking forward to the SpaceX launch all day on May 27. For many in the area, the constant sounds of rocket tests are the sounds of progress.

"I love it every time you hear the rocket engines going off. You hear the rumble, the shaking of the walls and the coffee cups. We even had to screw the pictures on the walls but it's definitely progress." Citrano said. "To me it makes me feel part of what's going on."

At the Coffee Shop Cafe in McGregor, owned by Citrano's husband, she said SpaceX employees regularly come in to eat, and sometimes even chat.

"Sometimes we get to ask questions about what's going on out there," Citrano said. "How often do you get a chance to do that?"

Of course, SpaceX also has 500 employees working on 4,300 acres of the city's industrial park, according to McGregor Economic Development Executive Director Andrew Smith. He told 6 News it was a benefit in more ways than one.

"That's a financial windfall and then a fair number of SpaceX-ers have moved to McGregor and then some are patrons at local businesses," Smith said.

Smith said SpaceX is also a good community neighbor. He said SpaceX made a deal with the city that would benefit the local community. If their rocket tests had to go past 9 p.m. at night, the city would get a donation for parks.

"It's kind of donation to the city," Smith said. "The funds would go to the city parks in McGregor... It really adds to the quality of life in the community."

The city later renamed Bluebonnet Park into "Launchpad Park."

Smith said he looks forward to seeing the launch and all Central Texans should take pride in the accomplishment.

"Those engines... the whole rocket itself... was tested here. The engines on the dragon capsule were also developed and tested here," Smith said. "When you think of Texas and the space program you think of Houston and NASA... SpaceX is actually in McLennan County in McGregor."