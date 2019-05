MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson dissmissed 2,000, according to his assistant Tom Needham.

Needham said some of the cases dated back as far as 2002. Some of the pending cases that were dismissed included people who moved out of the state or had died.

Needham said the dismissals help the county focus on the more important cases.

POPULAR ON KCENTV.COM: