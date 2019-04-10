MEXIA, Texas — Mexia City leaders held an emergency meeting Thursday night to discuss the Gibbs Memorial Library that caught fire early Sunday morning. The town library has been a staple in the community for decades and people in the area say they can't believe it's been destroyed.

The fire, which has been ruled as arson, caused $500,000 to $750,000 worth of damage.

"We were able to enter inside the building and we did determine shortly thereafter that it was an arson fire," Fire Marshal Damian Hullum said.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames and luckily save some of the history and important documents housed there.

"It's a facility that serves everyone and also serves as a safe place in our community. For someone to say I'm going to do my best to destroy this facility is just inconceivable for us," City Manager Eric Garretty said.

During Thursday night's meeting, city officials designated the library a public calamity. They also set up a governing agency for the collection of donations and established a location to use as a temporary library during the recovery process. They honored the first responders who responded to the fire with a proclamation recognizing their work.

Officials say this tragic act has brought the community closer together, wiht everyone offering to help in some way. However, Mexia's Police Chief has this to say to the person responsible.

"At this point, it's time to come forward, and I think the big question on our community's mind is why," Mexia Police Chief Brian Bell said.

If you have any information about the fire you can call authorities with your tip at 254-562-4150.

