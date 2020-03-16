MEXIA, Texas — Seemingly one of the last school districts still open in the area, Mexia ISD has joined the scores of districts in Central Texas to cancel classes due to outbreak of coronavirus across the country.

In a letter to parents on Monday, Dr. Lyle DuBus wrote, "Out of an abundance of caution and practicality, it is prudent that Mexia ISD closes effective Tuesday, March 17. 2020 until Friday, March 27, 2020. Classes are currently anticipated to be back in session Monday, March 30. However, the District is preparing for extended shutdown if necessary."

Dr. DuBus says that Mexia ISD will begin pick-up lunches this week and will be in contact soon with parents and students about at home instruction.

Mexia ISD

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Stock market trading halted; Supreme Court postponing arguments

RELATED: US surgeon general: US cases are where Italy was 2 weeks ago

RELATED: Second presumptive positive case of coronavirus identified in Bell County