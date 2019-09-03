GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids Police Captain Curt Vanderkooi has been placed on administrative leave after contacting Immigration and Customs Enforcement about an American citizen and veteran who was detained for three days at the end of 2018.

City Manager Mark Washington announced that Vanderkooi was placed on leave pending an investigation into his actions and subsequent discipline.

Jilmar Ramos-Gomez, a 27-year-old U.S. Citizen and Marines veteran, was arrested after he was found trespassing on Spectrum Health's helipad in downtown Grand Rapids on Nov. 21, 2018. The police department said that Ramos-Gomez's actions were investigated as a possible terrorism threat due to the risk to federal airspace. However on the day of his arrest, a major crimes detective determined that his actions were most likely the result of the veteran's PTSD.

When Ramos-Gomez was taken into custody, the arresting officers found a U.S. Passport in his belongings, according to an internal investigation the GRPD released on Tuesday.

Several hours after the arrest, Cpt. Curt Vanderkooi contacted ICE, asking them to "check [Ramos-Gomez's] status." Vanderkooi did not communicate with the department before reaching out to immigration officials, interim Police Chief David Kiddle said at a city commission meeting on Tuesday.

"Due to this lack of communication, he did not know that Mr. Ramos-Gomez was in possession of a U.S. passport at the time of his arrest or the fact that he was a U.S. military veteran," said Kiddle.

In this Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, Interim Police Chief David Kiddle speaks during a Grand Rapids City Commission meeting that had a crowd of protesters in Grand Rapids, Mich. Civil rights groups allege Grand Rapids police officials acted on racial profiling not fear of terrorism when they called federal immigration authorities on a former U.S. Marine who is Latino. Jilmar Ramos-Gomez was arrested in November 2018 after setting a small fire inside Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital and then standing on the rooftop helipad. He was later held for three days by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, even though he was arrested with a U.S. passport. Kiddle said his department acted properly. (Cory Morse/The Grand Rapids Press via AP)

AP

The department conducted an internal investigation in order to determine how an American citizen was handed over to ICE. That investigation found that Vanderkooi used unprofessional language when communicating with immigration officials about Ramos-Gomez.

In emails with ICE, Vanderkooi used "Spectrum Helicopter Pad Loco" as a subject line, and he said "It is not clear what mad intent was involved in this breach of hospital security." The ACLU said Monday that Vanderkooi's choice of words was a blatant jab at Ramos-Gomez's mental health condition.

Kiddle said Tuesday night that the captain's language does not represent the department, and he was reprimanded for using that language.

Washington issued a statement Thursday regarding this case, saying that the Labor Relations Office of the Administrative Services Department would review Vanderkooi's discipline. The review will "ensure the senior member of the command staff was properly held accountable for the Internal Affairs' sustained findings of his discourtesy based on unprofessional conduct," the city manager said.

Washington said he is not concerned about how officers responded to Ramos-Gomez's arrest, but it was "the way a senior command member of the department handled the matter after the officers’ initial response."

At Tuesday's city commission meeting, activists and community members called on the city to fire Vanderkooi. The captain gave this statement to Kiddle, which was read out at the meeting: "It was not my intent to disrespect Mr. Ramos-Gomez or offend anyone in anyway. My decision to use unprofessional language is something I regret. I am sorry for any hurt this has caused Mr. Ramos-Gomez and our community."

The city manager also affirmed the interim police chief's statement that the department prioritizes safety over immigration status.

The ACLU and the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center is applauding the city manager's decision to review the case and the decision made by the interim police chief to place Vanderkooi on administrative leave. However, they say more needs to be done to combat this systemic problem plaguing the city.

"Simply placing one officer on administrative leave is not going to be enough to stop all of the instances of ICE entanglement, or un-accountability of the police or systemic racism that we know is happening from other instances, so we applaud the first step but we're calling on the city to take further steps in response to this," Michigan Immigrant Rights Attorney Hillary Scholten said.

Some of the steps they are asking the city follow include, ending all cooperation and communication with ICE unless absolutely required by law, and to post any communication they do have with Immigration and Customs Enforcement on the city's website for transparency.

They also ask the city to put an ICE liaison in place which is someone with a proven track record of honesty, to communicate directly with the organization.

The Grand Rapids Police Officers Association issued a statement in response to the city's announcement about Vanderkooi's administrative leave.

"The re-opening of this case and the placement of Captain Vanderkooi on administrative leave is, in our opinion, a clear violation of the Due Process Rights of one of our members," the statement read. "We are confident that any attempt to further discipline Captain Vanderkooi will be overturned through all appropriate venues and open the city of Grand Rapids up to civil liability."

The police union also alleges that the city of Grand Rapids caves in to the pressure of "mob rule behavior."

They said that they will stand by Vanderkooi while the investigation continues.

Immigrant and Customs Enforcement also responded to the city's actions. They issued a press released Thursday stating the agency had arrested three undocumented immigrants in western Michigan over the last several weeks. ICE said those individuals were released from Kent County Sheriff's custody.

Following the news of Ramos-Gomez's arrest in January, the Sheriff's Office said they would no longer hold detainees for ICE without a judge signing off on the arrest.

ICE said that the "the release of criminal aliens back on west Michigan streets continues to pose a serious threat to our communities.”

Sgt. Joel Roon from the Kent County Sheriff's Department released the following statement Thursday in regards to ICE’s announcement:

“The Kent County sheriff's office has been clear that we are indeed interested in working with all of our law enforcement partners to secure our community. However, we believe it to be imperative that each detained person have access to due process and we will continue to require judicial oversight for all law enforcement agencies, including ICE.”

Washington's full statement regarding Vanderkooi's leave can be read here:

My office has reviewed the recent events surrounding the incident involving Jilmar Ramos-Gomez.

In summary, I have found that our police department responded to reports of criminal activity at Spectrum Butterworth Hospital on November 21, 2018, in order to protect the health and safety of the hospital, patients and community. Based on our police department’s Internal Affairs investigation, the officers directly involved with the incident on that day performed their job by responding to the criminal threat according to policy. My concern is not about the officers involved in the response on the day of the incident but the way a senior command member of the department handled the matter after the officers’ initial response.

I have asked the Labor Relations Office of our Administrative Services Department to review the discipline related to the investigation to ensure the senior member of the command staff was properly held accountable for the Internal Affairs' sustained findings of his discourtesy based on unprofessional conduct. I also have asked the Labor Relations Office to work with Internal Affairs on other related matters to this incident involving the senior member of the command staff, Captain Curt VanderKooi. As a result of this action, Interim Chief David Kiddle has placed Captain VanderKooi on administrative leave pending the outcome of the review.

Secondly, Interim Chief Kiddle acknowledged in his comments at Tuesday’s City Commission meeting that our Police Department is conducting a review of departmental policies and protocols related to contacting federal authorities. This review affirms my commitment to safety over status and following impartial policing protocols. I will receive the outcome of that work in the coming weeks and will share it with the City Commission and community once it is completed by the Police Department.

