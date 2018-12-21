Weslaco, Texas — Asylum seekers coming to our southern border will now have to wait in Mexico until a decision is made on their case in the U.S.

That’s the new rule the Trump administration announced, in an effort to curb illegal immigration and alleviate saturation in the asylum system.

What was ‘catch-and-release’ will now be ‘catch-and-return’ said Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, who announced the new asylum policy during a congressional hearing in Washington Thursday.

DHS noted that – effective immediately – those caught crossing the border illegally seeking asylum will be returned to Mexico. Those seeking asylum at the ports of entry will also not be allowed in until a U.S. judge issues them a ‘notice to appear’. It's what officials refer to as the “Remain in Mexico” plan.

In response, Mexico’s Foreign Ministry said the government decided to take a humanitarian role and allow such people to stay in Mexico and issue them work visas and other aid while their cases are adjudicated in the U.S.

At the same time, the National Institute of Migration in Mexico noted that their agency does not have the resources to receive the U.S.’s deportees, who could possibly spend years waiting in Mexico for U.S courts to process a backlog of more than 700,000 asylum cases.

DHS said the plan will be rolled out in phases, leaving many unanswered questions pertaining to the implementation and management of the program.

Mexicans are excluded from the plan.

© 2018 KENS