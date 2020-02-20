FORT HOOD, Texas — Military life is in Chandelle Walker's blood. This military spouse wrote a book all about helping children and military families cope with the deployment process, and now she's able to give back to military families in a new way.

"It's a huge privilege. I look forward to going out and talking with these families and seeing how I can help be a voice here at Fort Hood," Walker said.

Walker was named the 2020 Armed Forces Insurance Fort Hood Spouse of the Year. Walker, who already spends much of her free time volunteering, reading to military children and helping military spouses through deployments, said she is excited to expand upon that mission in her new role.

"We might not recognize what our young children are facing because they're children and they're resilient and they can bounce back, but they go through a lot and they have a lot of feelings and emotions," Walker said. "So my goal is to help bridge that gap and bring to light more things that we can do for our military families and children through these separations."

Walker will focus on child advocacy and she plans to write another book soon. She's hopeful her efforts encourage others to give back to their community in any way they can and is thankful for the support from the Central Texas community.

"It's been very heartwarming to know that my story is touching other military families," Walker said.

Walker is one of 18 finalists for the National Military Spouse of the Year contest. The winner will be revealed in May.

