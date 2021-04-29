$420 million presented to Fort Hood leaders for major on-post housing improvements

The money is part of a $1.1 billion investment to improve housing on five military installations.

FORT HOOD, Texas — Fort Hood Family Housing (FHFH) will receive $420 million to be invested in the demolition of existing homes and the construction of nearly 600 new junior enlisted homes.

The money came in a check presentation from Lendlease Inc. Thursday morning on post. The event also included the demolition of two homes. Top generals and congressional leaders hosted the ceremony.

The money will also go toward roof replacements on more than 2,300 homes and medium renovations at more than 1,300 homes, according to FHFH which is a subsidiary of Lendlease.

Lendlease announced the improvements on April 20 as part of a larger $1.1 billion development project to improve on-post housing at five military installations.

Families living in the older homes have said they've found mold and other problems but always had trouble getting the issues resolved.