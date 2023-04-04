60+ employers attending Fort Hood area Veteran Job Fair next week

Some of the employers attending include TSA, USAA, General Dynamics, John Deere, Raytheon Missile & Defense, Vinnell Arabia, and many more.

FORT HOOD, Texas — More than 60 Central Texas area will be attending a job fair in Killeen on April 12 that's made for veterans, military spouses and dependents.

The fair will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center.

Some of the employers attending include TSA, USAA, General Dynamics, John Deere, Raytheon Missile & Defense, Vinnell Arabia, and many more.

"Veterans possess skills from military training that are embedded into their work ethic - to adapt quickly and efficiently across a variety of industries and role," according to a news release. "... These employers are eagerly seeking the intangible skillsets and highly qualified talent of the military community for immediate positions across various industries nationwide."