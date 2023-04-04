60+ employers attending Fort Hood area Veteran Job Fair next week

FORT HOOD, Texas — More than 60 Central Texas area will be attending a job fair in Killeen on April 12 that's made for veterans, military spouses and dependents.
The fair will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Killeen Civic & Conference Center.
Some of the employers attending include TSA, USAA, General Dynamics, John Deere, Raytheon Missile & Defense, Vinnell Arabia, and many more.
"Veterans possess skills from military training that are embedded into their work ethic - to adapt quickly and efficiently across a variety of industries and role," according to a news release. "... These employers are eagerly seeking the intangible skillsets and highly qualified talent of the military community for immediate positions across various industries nationwide."
Registration is free and available online. You can also see what jobs are available from the companies attending.