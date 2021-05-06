98-year-old Waco veteran shares story of being part of Tuskegee Airmen

Ira Walton, 98, served in three different wars and for 30 years.

WACO, Texas — A piece of Tuskegee Airmen history is now on display at the Veteran's One Stop in Waco thanks to Ira Walton, a 98-year-old veteran of three wars, including World War II.

"The shirt was given to me and I knew I would not wear it, I would place it in a closet," Walton said.

The name 'Tuskegee Airmen' looms large in our nation's military history. They were the first Black military aviators in the U.S. Army Air Corp. So when Walton's friend, a Tuskegee Airman, gave one to Walton, he knew he had history in his hands.

Walton thought it belonged in a better place than his closet and so he donated it to the Veteran's One Stop. He gave it to them so it could honor and teach the story of those who are nearly forgotten.

"Individuals looking at this, seeing the history of things that occurred during that time, will also think that's possible that they were the greatest generation," he said.

Walton is proud of his service in the Army, a decision he says he made to follow in the footsteps of his older brother.

"You have dreams of becoming a hero, so I became a machine gunner in L Company in 372nd Infantry Regiment," he said.

Walton's service began when he was drafted in 1943 during the height of World War II. During his 30-year service, he served also in the Korean War and two separate tours in Vietnam.

He called his time in the service an honor.

"Being in the military, that's a sacrifice and an honor," he said. "When I reached 50, I didn't want the Pentagon to notify me I had to get out."

Walton said he flew under the radar, sticking around until he was 51 before he retired on his own terms.

"I had 30-years and two months of military time," he said, his blue eyes affixed in the distance, replaying through his memories.

Walton, who has stayed active through the years, especially in table tennis, would suit up again in a heartbeat if Uncle Sam asked him to do so, he said.

"Lead me on, let's go," he said with a laugh.