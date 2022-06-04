'Get over there' | Veterans-only career fair being held at Killeen Civic Center

Registration is free and available online to all transitioning military, veterans, military spouses, and dependents

KILLEEN, Texas — Transitioning servicemembers, veterans and their families are invited to take part in a veterans-only job fair that will offer multiple opportunities for those looking to build a civilian career to do so.

RecruitMilitary and Disabled American Veterans (DAV) are sponsoring the event with a mission to empower all veterans with meaningful employment opportunities through career resources including an online job board, networking opportunities and hiring events.

"Corporate America is so motivated to hire veterans and spouses that you're not doing yourself a service unless you get over there to that event. Come in with a smile on your face and a firm handshake and the opportunities are going to be endless," said Chris Stevens, the Event Director for RecruitMilitary.

According to RecruitMilitary, unemployment trends are headed in the right direction as veteran unemployment has reached the lowest in three years at 2.4% for March.

"The good news, we’re actively getting veterans back to work and there are organizations hiring this specific demographic with identified military-trained skill sets and they need to fill jobs now," the organization said in an email.

Resources like employment assistance, Department of Veterans Affairs, career counseling and resume application will also be available at the event, which begins at 11 a.m. at the Killeen Civic Center.

Stevens said this is a chance for those wondering what's next, to make that connection and build from there. He said it's all about the likeability factor more than anything.