A daring escape attempt from Vietnam prison described in tell-all book, podcast

George Hayward's book 'The Party Dolls' also has the story of a local man, Lt. Col. Alton Meyer, his role in the plot to escape, and torture after it failed.

TEMPLE, Texas — A new book and 10-part podcast debuts on March 31 and tells the story of a daring escape planned from a Hanoi prison in Vietnam by two U.S. Air Force captains and the death of one of them.

The story chronicles the plan and failure of an escape attempt and just how Lt. Col. Alton Meyer tried to help his comrades escape. The eventual failure led to the torture of all of the prisoners at Hanoi, including Meyer.

Hayward wrote the book from interviews he recorded between 1995 and 2002 with nine former POWs including Meyer, who died in 2017. Hayward’s original recordings of Meyer and other POWs recounting the escape, some 20 hours of oral Vietnam War history recorded two decades ago and is being donated to the Library of Congress for its Vietnam History Project.