For Hire: Central Texas VA looking to hire amid COVID-19

TEMPLE, Texas — As the coronavirus continues to rise, both locally and nationally, the Central Texas Veterans Health Care Systems is hosting a virtual job fair as they look to hire positions in both Temple and in Waco.
The two-day virtual job fair will take place from July 13 at 8 a.m. until July 14 at 4:30 p.m., both short-term and long-term Registered Nurse (RN) and Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN) positions are available.
Other positions for hire include:
- Medical Supply Technician (Sterile Processing);
- Occupational Therapist; Physical Therapist;
- Psychologist;
- Licensed Professional Mental Health Counselor;
- Scheduling Clerks;
- Lead Medical Support Assistant;
- Maintenance Worker;
- Maintenance Worker Lead;
- AC Mechanic;
- Food Service Worker; and
- House Keeping Aids
Those that are interested, you are asked to prepare their resume and submit it online during the virtual job fair. The application must include the following:
- Resume (Please specify occupation of interest)
- DD 214 if a veteran applicant (if applicable)
- VA Disability Letter (if applicable)
All applications should be submitted via e-mail between July 13 starting at 8 a.m. to July 14, ending at 4:30 p.m.
For more information or if you have questions regarding the process, you are asked to call Melanie Parker (254) 743-0776, Emmitt Courtney (254) 297-3155 or Larry Lang (254) 742-4631.
More stories on KCENTV.com