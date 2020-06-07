x
For Hire: Central Texas VA looking to hire amid COVID-19

Virtual Job Fair July 13 and 14 to fill multiple positions
Credit: AP
The logo of the Nebraska Department of Veteran Affairs is seen on the hood of a Jeep, at the Husker Harvest Days farm show in Grand Island, Neb., Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik)

TEMPLE, Texas — As the coronavirus continues to rise, both locally and nationally, the Central Texas Veterans Health Care Systems is hosting a virtual job fair as they look to hire positions in both Temple and in Waco.

The two-day virtual job fair will take place from July 13 at 8 a.m. until July 14 at 4:30 p.m., both short-term and long-term Registered Nurse (RN) and Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN) positions are available.

Other positions for hire include:

  • Medical Supply Technician (Sterile Processing); 
  • Occupational Therapist; Physical Therapist; 
  • Psychologist; 
  • Licensed Professional Mental Health Counselor; 
  • Scheduling Clerks; 
  • Lead Medical Support Assistant; 
  • Maintenance Worker; 
  • Maintenance Worker Lead; 
  • AC Mechanic; 
  • Food Service Worker; and 
  • House Keeping Aids

Those that are interested, you are asked to prepare their resume and submit it online during the virtual job fair. The application must include the following:

  • Resume (Please specify occupation of interest)
  • DD 214 if a veteran applicant (if applicable)
  • VA Disability Letter (if applicable)

All applications should be submitted via e-mail between July 13 starting at 8 a.m. to July 14, ending at 4:30 p.m.

For more information or if you have questions regarding the process, you are asked to call Melanie Parker (254) 743-0776, Emmitt Courtney (254) 297-3155 or Larry Lang (254) 742-4631.

