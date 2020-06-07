For Hire: Central Texas VA looking to hire amid COVID-19

Virtual Job Fair July 13 and 14 to fill multiple positions

TEMPLE, Texas — As the coronavirus continues to rise, both locally and nationally, the Central Texas Veterans Health Care Systems is hosting a virtual job fair as they look to hire positions in both Temple and in Waco.

The two-day virtual job fair will take place from July 13 at 8 a.m. until July 14 at 4:30 p.m., both short-term and long-term Registered Nurse (RN) and Licensed Vocational Nurse (LVN) positions are available.

Other positions for hire include:

Medical Supply Technician (Sterile Processing);

Occupational Therapist; Physical Therapist;

Psychologist;

Licensed Professional Mental Health Counselor;

Scheduling Clerks;

Lead Medical Support Assistant;

Maintenance Worker;

Maintenance Worker Lead;

AC Mechanic;

Food Service Worker; and

House Keeping Aids

Those that are interested, you are asked to prepare their resume and submit it online during the virtual job fair. The application must include the following:

Resume (Please specify occupation of interest)

DD 214 if a veteran applicant (if applicable)

VA Disability Letter (if applicable)

All applications should be submitted via e-mail between July 13 starting at 8 a.m. to July 14, ending at 4:30 p.m.

For more information or if you have questions regarding the process, you are asked to call Melanie Parker (254) 743-0776, Emmitt Courtney (254) 297-3155 or Larry Lang (254) 742-4631.