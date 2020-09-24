Fort Hood brigade to deploy to Europe

The Ironhorse Brigade has been selected to travel abroad as part of a rotation for Operation Atlantic Resolve.

FORT HOOD, Texas — The 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division known as Ironhorse, will participate int he fall 2020 rotation of Atlantic Resolve in Europe, Fort Hood reported in a press release.

The Ironhorse Brigade will replace the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division in support of the United States’ commitment to NATO allies and partners.

“The Ironhorse Brigade is honored to deploy in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve as a Regionally Allocated Force in Europe,” Col. Michael D. Schoenfeldt, commander of the 1st ABCT, said in the release. “We do not take lightly our responsibility to instill confidence in the American People and our allies; nor the opportunity to instill fear in our adversaries.”

The team will deploy with approximately 3,700 Soldiers, 80 tanks, 130 Bradley Fighting Vehicles, and 18 Paladins (440 tracked vehicles; 830 wheeled vehicles/equipment 600 trailers; 1,880 total rolling stock).