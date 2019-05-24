FORT HOOD, Texas — If you plan to visit a cemetery within Fort Hood's live-fire training area over Memorial Day weekend, make sure you call ahead before visiting.

Fort Hood is requiring any visitors planning to see buried loved ones on Sunday, May 26, to call Range Operations before they do so.

Roads that may be used include East Range Road, Hubbard Road, West Range Road and Owl Creek Road.

Range Operations can be reached at: (254) 287-3130 or (254) 287-3321.

Memorial Day Events

If you're looking to do something this weekend with your family, there are a few events to celebrate, honor and raise money for various programs this Memorial Weekend.

Memorial Day 5k for Vets & Kids' Dash

This Saturday, the Memorial Day 5k for Veterans and Kids's Dash will be held in Hutto. The event begins at 9 a.m. at Fritz Park and costs $20.

Proceeds raised will go towards the Richard A. Oman American Legion Post 302 to help advocate for proper health care, economic opportunities and legal benefits for U.S. Military Veterans.

Killeen Memorial Day Ceremony

On Monday, May 26, the Killeen Memorial Day Celebration is happening at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery. The public is invited to help honor those who fought for our country and gave the ultimate sacrifice.

The event is free and begins at 10 a.m.

