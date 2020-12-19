Fort Hood command sergeant major temporarily suspended due to alleged use of 'unprofessional language'

The U.S. Army Forces Command is reportedly conducting an investigation into the allegations.

FORT HOOD, Texas — A Fort Hood command sergeant major has been temporarily suspended for allegations that he "used unprofessional language inconsistent with Army values," according to a release from Fort Hood.

Command Sgt. Maj. Arthur "Cliff" Burgoyne, III Corps and Fort Hood Command Sergeant Major was suspended temporarily and the U.S. Army Forces Command is conducting an investigation into the allegations.

A news release concerning the suspension from U.S. Army Forces Command said the alleged "unprofessional language" was used toward subordinates.

According to Fort Hood, the suspension and investigation are not associated with any prior or ongoing investigations related to III Corps units.